Facebook Wields User Data To Stifle Competition, Suit Says

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers has hit Facebook with an antitrust lawsuit in California federal court accusing the social media giant of deceiving consumers about the data-privacy protections it gives users and exploiting the "rich data it deceptively extracted from its users to identify nascent competitors." Named plaintiffs Sarah Grabert and Maximilian Klein said in their complaint Thursday that Facebook Inc. has been using its market dominance as a "weapon to clear the field of any and all competitors that threaten to take away market share." The suit targets Facebook's alleged misrepresentations about its data privacy protection practices, saying the tech...

