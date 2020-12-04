Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook Wields User Data To Stifle Competition, Suit Says

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers has hit Facebook with an antitrust lawsuit in California federal court accusing the social media giant of deceiving consumers about the data-privacy protections it gives users and exploiting the "rich data it deceptively extracted from its users to identify nascent competitors."

Named plaintiffs Sarah Grabert and Maximilian Klein said in their complaint Thursday that Facebook Inc. has been using its market dominance as a "weapon to clear the field of any and all competitors that threaten to take away market share."

The suit targets Facebook's alleged misrepresentations about its data privacy protection practices, saying the tech...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!