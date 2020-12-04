Prof On Track For Return To China After Plea In Huawei Case

Law360, New York (December 4, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Chinese computer science professor was a big step closer Friday to a return to his home country after admitting before a Brooklyn federal judge that he lied to the FBI, in a plea deal that heads off his scheduled trial on charges he conspired with tech giant Huawei to steal intellectual property. At a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen, Bo Mao, 37, copped to a count of making false statements. The plea came less than a month after his deal with the Brooklyn U.S. attorney was made public and three days after an initially scheduled hearing...

