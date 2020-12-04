Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Developers, Feds Prevail In California Condor Habitat Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday tossed Native American and environmental groups' lawsuit challenging a federal conservation plan that allows for a luxury resort development that the groups said will jeopardize the home of the endangered California condor.

The Wishtoyo Foundation and the Center for Biological Diversity alleged that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated the National Historic Preservation Act by failing to adequately consider the effects that the Tehachapi Uplands Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan would have on the iconic bird, but U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney said the service acted properly.

According to the plaintiffs, the FWS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!