Developers, Feds Prevail In California Condor Habitat Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday tossed Native American and environmental groups' lawsuit challenging a federal conservation plan that allows for a luxury resort development that the groups said will jeopardize the home of the endangered California condor. The Wishtoyo Foundation and the Center for Biological Diversity alleged that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated the National Historic Preservation Act by failing to adequately consider the effects that the Tehachapi Uplands Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan would have on the iconic bird, but U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney said the service acted properly. According to the plaintiffs, the FWS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS