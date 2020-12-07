Dish To Pay $210M Telemarketing Penalty To Feds, 4 States

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- Dish Network has agreed to pay $210 million to settle a more than decadelong lawsuit brought by the federal government and four states saying the company is responsible for millions of unlawful telemarketing calls made on its behalf, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. Dish will pay $126 million in civil penalties to the U.S. government for violations of the Federal Trade Commission's Telemarketing Sales Rule and a combined $84 million to California, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio for violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to a stipulated order for monetary judgment filed Friday. "The settlement sends a...

