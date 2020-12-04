Fidelity Trial Wraps With Judge Questioning VP's Credibility

Law360, San Francisco (December 4, 2020, 11:31 PM EST) -- A California federal judge probed the "inconsistent" testimony of a vice president at Fidelity Investments' charitable arm over alleged mismanagement of a donor-advised fund, questioning during closing arguments in a bench trial Friday whether the executive made empty promises to philanthropists to land their $100 million donation. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley brought to a close the first phase of a bifurcated Zoom bench trial Friday in which California philanthropists and former hedge fund managers Emily and Malcolm Fairbairn allege Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund made false promises to secure their donation and then hastily sold off their donated shares...

