Syntel Wants $855M Verdict Undone In Trade Secrets Row

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- Syntel Inc. on Friday urged a New York federal judge to throw out the $855 million verdict it's facing after a jury found that the information technology company misappropriated trade secrets and infringed copyrighted software, slamming the verdict as "contrary to the law" and "not supported by the evidence." The jury hit Syntel Inc. with the verdict in late October. The massive compensatory and punitive damages award followed almost six years of litigation over TriZetto's Facets Core Administration platform, which is used for processing insurance claims. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and subsidiary TriZetto initially started out as defendants. The seven-member jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS