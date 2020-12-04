Trump Admin. Must Resume DACA Program, NY Judge Rules

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fully reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, ruling Friday that because acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf was improperly appointed to his role, he lacked the authority to issue a memo curbing the program. Supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals rally in Washington, D.C., last year. On Friday, a New York federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fully reinstate the program. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) In addition to ordering the return of the program, which gives deportation relief and work permits to certain unauthorized immigrants...

