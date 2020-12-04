Nissan Joins GM's U-Turn In Trump's Calif. Emissions Fight

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- Nissan has withdrawn its support of the Trump administration's efforts to roll back California's ability to set tighter vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards, the auto giant said Friday. Just a week after General Motors ended its support of the litigation, Nissan told Law360 that it had filed paperwork to exit the case, saying it's confident that "productive conversations among the auto industry, the Biden administration and California can deliver a common-sense set of national standards that increases efficiency and meets the needs of all American drivers." GM and Nissan intervened in the case as part of the Association...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS