Judge Won't Block Border Wall For Now, Eyes Biden's Vow

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge denied a ranch's emergency bid Monday to temporarily block the Trump administration from continuing border wall construction work on some of its Arizona land, with the judge noting that the incoming Biden administration has vowed to stop President Donald Trump's ongoing multimillion-dollar project along the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper issued the ruling from the bench after hearing oral arguments in Diamond A. Ranch, Western Division LLC and Guadalupe Ranch Corp.'s motion for emergency relief, which alleged that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and several federal agencies have deprived the ranch of its...

