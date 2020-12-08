9th Circ. Courts Should Ditch Obsolete Class Notice Standard

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- Many more putative class actions are filed than ever reach the class certification stage. One reason is that named plaintiffs not infrequently settle their individual claims with the defendants and then voluntarily dismiss their cases under Rule 41(a). That can be an optimal outcome for both an individual plaintiff, who gets relief, and defendants, who avoid protracted class litigation. Yet two recent cases, In re: Outlaw Laboratory LP Litigation[1] and Carroll v. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.,[2] illustrate that some district courts in the Ninth Circuit place a hurdle in front of these deals: requiring the parties to explain why they should...

