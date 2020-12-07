UnitedHealth Unit Should Reprocess Claims Now, Class Says

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- United Behavioral Health shouldn't be allowed to table its compliance with a court order to reprocess roughly 67,000 insurance claims while appealing its loss in a challenge to its claim decision-making process, a class of UBH patients told a California federal court. In a brief filed Friday, the class urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero to deny UBH's request for a partial stay of the court's remedies order, arguing there's no good reason to delay reprocessing the claims using appropriate coverage guidelines. There are, however, many good reasons to move forward with the reprocessing, including the fact that "the public has...

