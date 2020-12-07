Two Firms Steer Mortgage REITs' Tie-Up To Build $984M Co.

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- Ready Capital and Anworth unveiled plans Monday to merge and create a mortgage and specialty finance-focused real estate investment trust valued at $984 million, excluding debt, in a cash-and-stock deal guided by Alston & Bird and Greenberg Traurig. Ready Capital Corp., working with Alston & Bird LLP, said that after its merger with Greenberg Traurig LLP client Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp., the combined REIT would hold on to the name Ready Capital and continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RC, according to a news release. The deal comes as the real estate industry continues to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS