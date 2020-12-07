Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chick-Fil-A, Target File Suits In Chicken Price Antitrust MDL

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 11:24 PM EST) -- Chick-Fil-A and Target have filed suits against poultry producers, telling an Illinois court that they intended to join sprawling multidistrict litigation accusing the producers of orchestrating a multipronged scheme to fix chicken prices.

The dispute goes back to 2016, when food distributor Maplevale Farms Inc. alleged that the chicken producers controlled 90% of the wholesale chicken market and had fixed the prices for eight years. The broiler chickens at issue make up 98% of the chicken meat in the country, according to the suit.

The defendant producers include Tyson, Foster Farms and Agri Stats, among a long list of others.

Chick-Fil-A told the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!