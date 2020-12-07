Chick-Fil-A, Target File Suits In Chicken Price Antitrust MDL

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 11:24 PM EST) -- Chick-Fil-A and Target have filed suits against poultry producers, telling an Illinois court that they intended to join sprawling multidistrict litigation accusing the producers of orchestrating a multipronged scheme to fix chicken prices. The dispute goes back to 2016, when food distributor Maplevale Farms Inc. alleged that the chicken producers controlled 90% of the wholesale chicken market and had fixed the prices for eight years. The broiler chickens at issue make up 98% of the chicken meat in the country, according to the suit. The defendant producers include Tyson, Foster Farms and Agri Stats, among a long list of others. Chick-Fil-A told the court...

