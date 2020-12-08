Brownstein Hyatt Adds Ski Exec To Natural Resources Group

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP has snagged a seasoned environment and energy attorney to join its natural resources department, pulling him back into law firm life after spending years as an executive and in-house counsel for Colorado ski resorts. Andrew L. Spielman rejoined Brownstein Hyatt as a shareholder, returning 18 years after he worked at the firm as an associate. Spielman, who was most recently chief operating officer and general counsel for the parent company of Silverton Mountain, Aspen Heliski and Chordline Aviation, has a decadeslong history of working on natural resources issues, renewable energy issues and on ski company issues....

