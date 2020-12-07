Gov't Watchdog Finds Trump Trade Adviser Violated Hatch Act

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- In multiple cable news interviews and tweets, senior White House trade adviser Peter Navarro violated a federal law restricting the political activity of executive branch employees, a government watchdog agency said Monday. In a letter to the White House, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel wrote that Navarro, currently the director of the Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, "violated the Hatch Act on several occasions when he engaged in political activity in his official capacity." In a May interview with Fox's Martha MacCallum, for example, Navarro accused then-presidential candidate Joe Biden of "toadying up and kowtowing to the Chinese" after...

