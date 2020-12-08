Bernstein Liebhard, Thornton Aim To Lead Xerox Spinoff Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:19 AM EST) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP and Thornton Law Firm LLP called on a New Jersey federal court Monday to name them class counsel as part of the firms' bid to certify a class of investors who allegedly bought stock in a Xerox spinoff at artificially inflated prices due to the company's purported misrepresentations. About six months after defeating Conduent Inc.'s dismissal motion, the lead plaintiff, the Conduent Institutional Investors Group, asked the court to grant class certification in the suit alleging the business kept shareholders in the dark about issues with a vendor's performance and the company's outdated information technology infrastructure. Bernstein Liebhard...

