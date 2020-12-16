How Biden May Save Gig Workers From California's Prop 22

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:04 AM EST) -- On Nov. 3, California voters helped elect Joe Biden as the next president while also throwing a roadblock in front of his plans to improve conditions for working Americans. Apparently swayed by some $200 million[1] worth of advertising, the state's voters chose to side with Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., Postmates Inc. and other gig behemoths when they decided that drivers are not employees but should continue to be treated as independent contractors. In one fell swoop, Proposition 22[2] upended California's much-heralded A.B. 5,[3] which reclassified gig workers using the three-prong worker classification test known as ABC test, and it threw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS