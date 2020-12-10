Latham-Led Airbnb Checks In To Public Market With $3.5B IPO

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:49 AM EST) -- Home rental giant Airbnb priced a $3.5 billion initial public offering above its range late on Wednesday, continuing a surge of large private companies going public just before the year ends, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. San Francisco-based Airbnb said it sold 51.6 million shares at $68 each, surpassing its upwardly revised range of $56 to $60. The company is valued at about $47 billion based on its IPO price, well ahead of its last private valuation estimated at $18 billion. Airbnb's IPO is the second largest IPO of 2020 for an operating company. Database software...

