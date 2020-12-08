Florio Perrucci Says Malpractice Claims Are Undercooked

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Florio Perrucci is fighting back against an insurer's bid for a quick win on claims that the firm and two attorneys dropped the ball in defending state agencies in a suit brought by a woman who lost her leg in a multivehicle collision, pointing to contested allegations in the case and its own denials. On Tuesday, Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC responded to State National Insurance Co.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings, asserting that the insurer's request for judgment is a "procedurally improper effort to avoid the evidentiary requirements" it must overcome to succeed on its claims. In its...

