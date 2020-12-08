Justices Struggle With Autodialer Definition In Facebook Row

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Several U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared receptive to Facebook's argument that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act narrowly prohibits only random-fired automated calls and texts to cellphones, although at least two conservative justices seemed concerned that Congress may have intended for the ban to sweep more broadly. During teleconferenced oral arguments, the high court weighed Facebook's bid to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that broadly defined the type of automatic telephone dialing systems, or ATDS, prohibited by the TCPA to cover any equipment that has the capacity to store and automatically dial numbers, even if the numbers haven't been generated by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS