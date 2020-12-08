Calif. Wage Law Applies Offshore, Appeals Court Says

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- Oil rig maintenance companies headquartered elsewhere but with vessels docked in California and traveling its waters must face claims under California's wage-and-hour law, a state appellate court ruled, revising a previous view the court had on the issue. In a unanimous opinion Monday denying a petition by Gulf Offshore Logistics LLC and JNB Operating LLC, a California state appeals court panel reversed its earlier view that Louisiana law applied to the companies because they were based in that state. The panel cited the California Supreme Court's recent holding that the state's wage-and-hour laws covered airline pilots based in the Golden State...

