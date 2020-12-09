Faruqi & Faruqi Replaces Pomerantz In Allergan Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:27 AM EST) -- Faruqi and Faruqi will represent a proposed class of investors in the pharmaceutical company Allergan after Pomerantz lost its lead counsel status in the consolidated securities litigation, a Manhattan federal judge said Monday. In a Dec. 7 order, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon named Faruqi and Faruqi lead counsel and appointed institutional investor DeKalb County Pension Fund as lead plaintiff in the Allergan case after deciding in September that Pomerantz had tried to find a way around her instructions to the firm. Court records show that Pomerantz's client was appointed lead plaintiff in the matter in March 2019 because it alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS