DOI Must Not Dodge Calif. Tribal Gambling Suit, Groups Say

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- Anti-gambling groups have urged a California federal court to reject the U.S. Department of the Interior's second bid to toss their case claiming it broke the law while greenlighting an off-reservation Native American hotel and casino, saying the DOI secretary didn't comply with the agency's own regulations. Community gambling watchdog Stand Up for California, the Madera Ministerial Association and others argued Monday that the DOI wrongly claims that issuing interior secretarial procedures to allow gambling at the site is not a major federal decision that requires the government to fulfill its duties under the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS