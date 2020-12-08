Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOI Must Not Dodge Calif. Tribal Gambling Suit, Groups Say

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- Anti-gambling groups have urged a California federal court to reject the U.S. Department of the Interior's second bid to toss their case claiming it broke the law while greenlighting an off-reservation Native American hotel and casino, saying the DOI secretary didn't comply with the agency's own regulations.

Community gambling watchdog Stand Up for California, the Madera Ministerial Association and others argued Monday that the DOI wrongly claims that issuing interior secretarial procedures to allow gambling at the site is not a major federal decision that requires the government to fulfill its duties under the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!