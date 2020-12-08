Ex-BigLaw Atty Fights $393M Forfeiture Bid In OneCoin Case

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- A convicted and disbarred attorney argued Monday he shouldn't be on the hook for a "crippling" $393 million forfeiture bill for charges related to the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam because prosecutors only proved a $49,000 investor loss at trial. A New York federal jury convicted Mark S. Scott last year of bank fraud and money laundering conspiracies for creating entities, referred to as the Fenero funds, through which nearly $400 million in investor funds was funneled from OneCoin to "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova and her associates. But Scott, a former Locke Lord LLP corporate partner who left BigLaw behind in 2015 and was disbarred...

