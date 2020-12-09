Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vale Says Steinmetz On The Hook For $2.1B Award

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- Brazilian mining company Vale SA is asking a New York federal court to force Beny Steinmetz to respond to its efforts to track down assets to enforce a $2.17 billion arbitral award over a doomed Guinean mining project, arguing Tuesday that the Israeli billionaire can't sit out the fight.

Vale told the court that Steinmetz is obligated to respond to its attempts to track down assets to pay the award, which it won in 2019 after an international tribunal found that a company called BSG Resources Ltd. had made fraudulent misrepresentations when it convinced the Brazilian company to sign onto the...

