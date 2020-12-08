7th Circ. Hesitant To Unwind AIG Coverage In $6M Settlement

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge questioned Tuesday why the court was again reviewing a dispute over whether AIG should help cover an insured's $6 million settlement if the insurer wasn't challenging a jury finding on an issue the court had earlier remanded. The comment came from Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook during oral argument as AIG asks the court to reverse a court finding that its insured, Medical Protective Co. of Fort Wayne Indiana, made a timely claim for coverage of a $6 million deal. MedPro entered the deal to resolve claims that the insurance company refused in bad faith to settle a Texas...

