Groups, States Urge 9th Circ. To Yank Bee-Killing Pesticide

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- States and environmental groups have told the Ninth Circuit that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is trying to keep a pesticide on the market that they say threatens bees even as the agency admits its approval of the chemical violated the Endangered Species Act and requires closer review. Several environmental groups and 11 states asked the court on Monday to vacate the EPA's registration of the pesticide sulfoxaflor, which they said poses serious risks to endangered species and should be discontinued until it is determined to be safe. They said that the EPA has had a long time to get things...

