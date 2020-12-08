Objector Challenges Bernstein Litowitz's $11M Fee At 7th Circ.

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- An objecting class member told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday that a lower court should have allowed discovery before awarding Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP $11 million in fees from a $45 million settlement between waste disposal company Stericycle and its stockholders accusing it of overstating its projected earnings. The district court refused discovery by claiming it would cause delay, but the modest discovery that shareholder and objector Mark Petri asked for could have been resolved if the court had ruled upon it when the motion was first made rather than waiting nearly 10 months to decide, Ted Frank of the Hamilton...

