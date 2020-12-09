Ill. Panel Suggests 20-Month Ban For Atty Over Invoice Fraud

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- An Illinois attorney conduct panel recommended Monday that a former Vedder Price shareholder be suspended from practicing law for 20 months after he admitted to using fraudulent invoices and expense reimbursement requests to pocket $79,790 from the firm's clients. Robert John Hankes falsely billed two Vedder Price clients — Fortress Investment Group and GA Telesis — for about $115,000 from January 2018 through September 2019, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission panel. In addition to the suspension, the panel recommended that Hankes be required to complete a professionalism course. Vedder Price terminated Hankes in October 2019 after uncovering...

