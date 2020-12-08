DC Circ. Rejects C-Band Challenges As Auction Opens

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit rejected satellite providers' attempts to delay the reorganization of the C-band satellite spectrum Tuesday, the same day the Federal Communications Commission kicked off its public auction of parts of the C-band spectrum. The appeals court denied appeals from satellite operators urging the court to halt the FCC's move to kick operators off the satellite spectrum and auction parts of it off to the mobile industry for the expansion of 5G coverage in the U.S. The panel denied pleas from PSSI Global Services LLC, ABS Global Ltd. and two other operators to stop the FCC sale. The court announced...

