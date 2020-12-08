2nd Circ. Tosses Claims Over Bayer's Mirena Implant

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday shut down a multidistrict litigation alleging that a birth control implant made by Bayer Pharma AG caused a disorder with similar symptoms to a brain tumor, ruling the trial court didn't make a mistake when it rejected the women's expert witnesses. The panel affirmed a summary judgment order the district court issued after throwing out the witnesses' testimony, rejecting the women's argument that the district court abused its discretion by taking a close analysis of those experts. In the MDL's consolidated complaint, the women alleged Bayer's Mirena Intrauterine System, an intrauterine birth control device, or IUD,...

