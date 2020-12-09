Sens. Pressed To Find Path To Replace EU Data Transfer Pact

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- A Federal Trade Commission member was among those urging a U.S. Senate panel Wednesday to find ways to quickly address concerns that led Europe's top court to strike down the Privacy Shield data transfer pact this year, arguing that a federal privacy law and government surveillance changes would help bridge the divide. During a hearing convened by Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., members of the Senate Commerce Committee heard from five witnesses, including Republican FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips and James M. Sullivan, a U.S. Department of Commerce official who leads the team responsible for the government's administration and oversight of Privacy Shield. They...

