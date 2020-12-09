DOJ Defends $100M Hurricane Relief Suit Against AECOM

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice pushed back on AECOM's contention that the government's $100 million fraud suit was scant on details, telling a Louisiana federal court that it amply described how AECOM defrauded FEMA's Hurricane Katrina relief program. A False Claims Act complaint need only show how a purported fraud scheme was carried out to stay in court, the Justice Department said Tuesday, in response to AECOM's arguments that the suit fatally lacked details on the allegedly fraudulent invoices it submitted for reimbursement. "Facing a complaint that more-than-adequately alleges the particular details of a scheme to submit false claims, AECOM urges...

