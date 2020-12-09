Viacom Nears Win Barring Netflix From Poaching Executives

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A California judge indicated Tuesday he will likely grant Viacom's request to stop Netflix from poaching its executives who have signed fixed-term employment contracts, echoing a similar victory for Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. against the streaming giant. In a tentative ruling released ahead of a scheduled Thursday hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jon R. Takasugi said Viacom, now ViacomCBS Inc. following a 2019 merger, has shown that it suffered an economic injury when Momita Sengupta broke her employment contract to work at Netflix and is entitled to an injunction. The judge said he agreed with Viacom's argument that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS