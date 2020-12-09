Paramount Antitrust Settlement Tossed In EU Pay-TV Case

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 10:30 AM GMT) -- The European Union's highest court has overturned Paramount's settlement with the bloc's antitrust enforcer over allegations that film studios were illegally blocking access to pay-TV content across national borders, ruling on Wednesday that the deal disproportionately affected a French broadcaster's contract with the studio. Paramount Pictures' antitrust settlement with the European Commission has been overturned by Europe's highest court. (Getty) The European Court of Justice ruled in favor of French pay-TV provider Groupe Canal + SA in its challenge to the deal. It concluded that the European Commission had overstepped by accepting a deal that required Paramount Pictures International Ltd. to...

