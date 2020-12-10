Builder Complied With Enviro Mandates, Court Rules

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Wednesday that the parent company of Ryan Homes has satisfied orders to obtain stormwater discharge permits in connection with construction projects, ending the federal government's bid to prolong a compliance program for alleged Clean Water Act violations. U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez reasoned that the shortfalls of NVR Inc. during its 30-month compliance program were not material enough to keep the program period alive beyond its expiration date. The compliance program stemmed from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's allegations that NVR discharged stormwaters from construction sites in New York and New Jersey into United...

