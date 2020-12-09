Santander To Pay Investors $47M Over IPO Statements

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. investors asked a Texas federal judge Tuesday to give final approval to a $47 million class action settlement to end five years of "contentious litigation" over claims the auto lender misled them ahead of its initial public offering. The suit, originally filed in August 2014, alleged that the registration statement Santander filed in January 2014 in advance of its IPO contained material misstatements and omissions. The investors claim the filing hid that Santander "engaged in improper practices" in its subprime auto lending business, "misrepresented the quality of the loans" it underwrote and "misrepresented [its] underwriting standards."...

