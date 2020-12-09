Ex-NFLer Says Ill. Retailer Can't Profit From His Image

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- Former National Football League wide receiver Terrell Owens has filed a lawsuit in Illinois state court accusing sports apparel company 500 Level of using his name, image and likeness without his permission and deceiving customers in the process. Owens claims Damean Clinton, Brett Thomas Williamson and Jonathan Ulmes of BoredInClassLCC, which operates as 500 Level, falsely claim he authorized the sale of merchandise bearing his name and likeness. He says the company is selling the merch through its own website and third parties such as Amazon but that never to his knowledge did he sign any such deal authorizing those sales....

