Names To Watch As Biden Mulls Next SEC And CFTC Leaders

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- As President-elect Joe Biden's transition team continues to stock the incoming administration with new government agency leaders, several names are being tossed around as potential successors to the outgoing heads of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. SEC Chairman Jay Clayton announced last month that he would follow in the footsteps of his predecessors during presidential transitions and resign from the securities regulator by the end of the year. CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert made a similar announcement on Thursday, stating that he would leave the derivatives regulator in early 2021. Here, Law360 takes a look...

