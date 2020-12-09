Fla. Court Affirms $3M Smoking Award But Warns Counsel

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals panel on Wednesday said that a lower court improperly allowed counsel for a smoker's widower to reference Schindler's List and 1984 to a jury that awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages, saying that while the award passed muster, making oblique comparisons of R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris to Nazis crossed the line. The panel said that the lower court should have overruled arguments by Scott P. Schlesinger of Schlesinger Law Offices that referenced a scene in the movie Schindler's List, in which the character of Oskar Schindler pulls out a list of 800 names of people who...

