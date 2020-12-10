Crypto Developer Says Charges Trample Free Speech Rights

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- A developer for blockchain platform Ethereum has renewed his argument to a New York federal judge that he was exercising his right to free speech when he spoke at a North Korean cryptocurrency conference, hoping to get tossed charges that he helped North Korea try to circumvent U.S. sanctions. Prosecutors in New York's Southern District allege Virgil Griffith supplied North Koreans with information about using cryptocurrency to get around U.S. economic sanctions when he gave a speech at the Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference in April. But Griffith said in his October motion to dismiss the case is "fatally flawed" because his speech...

