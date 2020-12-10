Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crypto Developer Says Charges Trample Free Speech Rights

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- A developer for blockchain platform Ethereum has renewed his argument to a New York federal judge that he was exercising his right to free speech when he spoke at a North Korean cryptocurrency conference, hoping to get tossed charges that he helped North Korea try to circumvent U.S. sanctions.

Prosecutors in New York's Southern District allege Virgil Griffith supplied North Koreans with information about using cryptocurrency to get around U.S. economic sanctions when he gave a speech at the Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference in April.

But Griffith said in his October motion to dismiss the case is "fatally flawed" because his speech...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!