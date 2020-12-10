Contract Atty Says McDermott Fired Him For Having Asthma

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- A New York contract attorney suffering from asthma sued McDermott Will & Emery LLP and a staffing agency in New York federal court on Wednesday, alleging they repeatedly denied his requests to work remotely to avoid debilitating cough attacks and ultimately fired him rather than accommodate him. Scott Silk, a document review attorney who was placed by legal staffing agency Hire Counsel on a project at McDermott in December 2017, said the firms discriminated and retaliated against him because of his severe cough, which appeared to be triggered in February 2018 by his co-workers' perfumes. After Silk complained, McDermott directed Silk's...

