New Trends In DOJ's Approach To Domestic Corruption

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has not given up on prosecuting state-government corruption after all, and it may even be coming back with a vengeance. In a string of decisions, the U.S. Supreme Court sharply limited the power of federal prosecutors to use the mail and wire fraud statutes to prosecute political corruption of state and local government officials. But the DOJ's eagerness to pursue corruption has not abated, and recent cases signal three trends. First, the DOJ is turning to other statutes in its toolbox, including the federal program fraud and bribery statute, Title 18 of U.S. Code, Section 666....

