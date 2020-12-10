Real Estate Rumors: Sterling, JPMorgan, Butters Construction

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Sterling Equities has purchased a Pompano Beach, Florida, apartment complex for $92.25 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for Broadstone Oceanside apartments, a new 211-unit complex, and the seller is a venture of private equity shop Carlyle Group, Alliance Residential and investor Dev Motwani, according to the report. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Raymond James Bank, Emigrant Bank and CIT Group are the lenders behind a recent $316 million loan to LBA Logistics and RXR Realty for a Queens, New York, distribution facility project, Commercial Observer reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge. The loan is for a...

