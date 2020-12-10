​​​​​​​Importers Urge Fed. Circ. To Rein In Trump's Tariff Power

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- Steel importers urged a Federal Circuit panel to hold the president to a time limit for modifying national security tariffs, saying the time constraint serves both national security and public interest. The government is appealing a U.S. Court of International Trade decision that said a presidential proclamation increasing steel tariffs against Turkey was made after a statutory deadline laid out in the Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. In November, the executive branch argued the president needed additional room to maneuver to address ever-evolving national security concerns. The steel importers — Transpacific Steel LLC, The Jordan Co., and...

