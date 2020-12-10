Commerce Floats Broader Exclusions From Security Tariffs

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A new U.S. Department of Commerce rule released Thursday will free certain articles from national security tariffs on steel and aluminum, a move the agency said will streamline the exclusion process for importers. Introduced in 2018, the Trump administration's 25% margin on steel and 10% margin on aluminum under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 have sparked an onslaught of litigation from importers, while the process for securing exclusions from the levies has drawn criticism from applicants, objectors and government watchdogs. The department will make blanket exemptions, called general approved exclusions, or GAEs, available on some goods that...

