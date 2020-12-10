Enbridge Easement Revocation Spurs Fresh Pipeline Review

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- The Michigan Public Service Commission has asked an administrative judge to look at how Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision to revoke a nearly 70-year-old easement for an underwater Enbridge Inc. pipeline impacts the review of the company's application to move the line. In a vote Wednesday, the commission remanded the issue to the judge, citing a fundamental change to the application process. The judge will now determine whether the loss of the easement has dramatically changed the prospects for approval of the request to relocate the line, which runs under state waterways. The commission's vote comes amid a legal battle in federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS