GAO Report Finds Gaps In IHS Anti-Abuse Oversight

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Indian Health Service has fallen short in monitoring its regional offices and tracking patient complaints to prevent misconduct by its providers, including abuse and assault, according to a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The nine IHS regional offices that oversee at least two facilities were examined. Only three of those offices offer supervisor training focused specifically on investigating alleged misconduct, the GAO found Thursday in the report titled, "Actions Needed to Improve Oversight of Provider Misconduct and Substandard Performance." And while IHS hospitals have governing boards that oversee quality of care, there isn't one agencywide protocol for documenting...

