Strategies For Parallel Criminal, Civil Trade Secret Litigation

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- There are many circumstances in which the same facts or transactions at issue in a civil litigation will also give rise to a government investigation and subsequent criminal prosecution or enforcement action that will proceed in parallel to the civil action by a private plaintiff. This frequently occurs in trade secrets misappropriation cases, particularly where a foreign nexus to the alleged trade secrets theft may provide the basis for an economic espionage charge. A parallel criminal trade secrets investigation presents significant implications for the parties to civil trade secret matters, particularly with respect to case continuity and discovery. As the number...

