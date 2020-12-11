Calif. AG Proposes Opt-Out Button For Consumer Data Sales

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has unveiled another set of modifications to the California Consumer Privacy Act, including the addition of a button for consumers to click to opt out of having their personal information sold. Thursday's proposal marked the fourth set of modifications to the CCPA, which was signed into law in June 2018 and took effect Jan. 1, 2020. The law beefed up data privacy rights for consumers, giving them the right to know about the collection of personal information, delete it and opt out of its sale. Becerra's latest proposal reintroduces an electronic opt-out button as another option for...

